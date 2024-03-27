Rivers: NSCDC Arrest Five For Stealing 500,000 Litres Of Crude Oil

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command on Tuesday said it has detained five suspected of oil theft for reportedly siphoning 500,000 litres of crude oil from pipelines in Rivers.

The state NSCDC Spokesperson, SC Olufemi Ayodele, confirmed their arrest in a statement made available to reporters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He revealed the result of the successful raid of 10 illegal bunkering sites at Odagwa community in Etche, Rivers.

”The estimated 500,000 litres of crude oil were stored in about 50 illegally constructed reservoirs which were found in about 10 illegal refineries.

”The discovery resulted from credible intelligence that prompted our special intelligence squad to take action and uncovered 10 illegal refineries in Odawa forest.

”Five suspects were caught in the act of illegally refining crude oil within the illegal bunkering sites,” he said.

According to him, 10 cooking pots, a pumping machine, receiver tanks, 25 rubber hoses and several lengths of galvanized pipes were recovered from the sites.

He said the pipes, containing an unspecified quantity of crude oil and diluted diesel, were linked to six large reservoirs and 20 smaller reservoirs buried underground.

The spokesman explained that the activities of oil thieves in the state is unaccepted and condemnable.

Ayodele stated that the command would continue to maintain close collaborations with other security agencies to effectively tackle the activities of oil theft in the state.