Rivers NRM Guber Candidate Demands Probe Of Fubara’s N195.3bn Ring Road Contract

The Rivers State governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the last elections, Chief Sobomabo Jackrich has called for the probe of the N195.3bn Port Harcourt Ring Road project flagged off by the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Jackrich, who spoke in a statement claimed there was no transparency in the award of the contract signed between the state government and Julius Berger Plc at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said there was a need for the state government to explain how it arrived at the N195.3 billion contract sum, the firm carried out the bill of quantities survey, and to disclose the medium that advertised the bid that led to Julius Berger being the contract winner.

He added: “I am particularly worried how the Governor Fubara-led state government has bypassed all laid down procurement processes as enshrined in the laws of our state, to do as it seems good in their eyes.

“My argument is borne out of the desire to ensure transparency and accountability in governance, as our collective resources are only held in trust, and not part of a personal estate of any government official…

“Any reference to open competitive bidding in this Law means the process by which a procuring entity based on previously defined criteria, effects public procurements by offering to every interested bidder, equal simultaneous information and opportunity to offer the goods, services, and works needed.

“The winning bid shall be that which is the lowest evaluated responsive bid which has been responsive to the bid with regards to work specification and standard.

“Notwithstanding, the provisions of this law, with respect to the award of contract, the Governor shall have the power to award a contract for the execution of projects and other jobs whose total value shall not exceed 30% of the total annual budget approved for the execution of projects and other jobs in the State.”

“From the foregoing, it is totally unacceptable to have this show of executive rascality and complete abuse of office primarily for the purpose of personal aggrandizement, and not for ensuring the socioeconomic wellbeing of the state as they try to make it appear.”