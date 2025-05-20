Rivers: NELFUND Decries Low Student Loan Applications

Share

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has expressed concern over the low number of student loan applications from Rivers State University.

Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director of NELFUND, speaking at a Strategic Engagement and Sensitisation Campaign held on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, revealed that a recent internal review exposed troubling statistics regarding student participation in the fund’s programs.

Represented at the event by NELFUND’s Director of Administration, Dr. Zino Ugboma, Sawyerr noted that Rivers State University recorded only about 1,500 applications, compared to 3,000 applications from the University of Port Harcourt.

“Going through our records, we discovered something that is not too pleasant in relation to your university. For a university, we have up to 4,000 applicants registered to the scheme. At the University of Port Harcourt, we have about 3,000 registered applicants, but for Rivers State University, the figure is approximately 1,500,” he said.

He explained that this concern prompted the Managing Director to engage directly with the university management to understand and address the issue.

“We want to know what the problem is. The money is available; it is meant to be disbursed to these young people. Let us work together to solve this,” he appealed.

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, acknowledged the significant gap in student engagement and pledged transparency and collaboration to tackle the problem.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Victor Akujuru, he described the meeting as a critical turning point in the relationship between the university and NELFUND.

“We are grateful for highlighting our university’s situation and for taking the time to investigate why we are lagging behind. The figures are concerning—1,500 applications out of a student population nearing 40,000,” he said.

Demonstrating readiness to address the challenges, the Vice Chancellor had invited key officials including the Director of ICT and the Head of Student Affairs to the meeting, signaling the university’s commitment to finding solutions.

The Director of ICT, Prof. Sunny Orike, explained that the loan application process involves multiple steps that many students fail to complete.

“We communicate and share information on our platform. We have also designated a space in the city centre where students can come to engage with our systems. We are committed to making that experience seamless, consistent, and accessible,” he stated.

To close the gaps, the ICT team is developing a more structured approach to guide students through the application process and prevent them from navigating it alone.

“We plan to tag students, assist with form applications, and ensure compliance with all necessary steps—memo issuance, communication, and follow-up,” he added.

Prof. Orike also highlighted ongoing training for both students and staff to better equip them for the transition to digital and centralized processes.

The President of the Student Union Government (SUG), Rizi Owabie, reaffirmed the union’s support for the government-backed loan program and committed to intensifying awareness campaigns.

Owabie said information about the loan scheme has been shared both formally and informally, including at student receptions and through one-on-one interactions, promising to enhance efforts to educate students on the importance of the funding.

