The Nigeria Navy has said its personnel of Operation Delta Sanity is currently trailing the operators of an illegal storage site laden with an unspecified amount of stolen crude oil around Billie axis, Rivers State.

According to the statement, the operators of the Illegal exhibits are currently on the run

The statement reads, “Operation DELTA SANITY: On Thursday, 5 December 2024, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER discovered an illegal storage site laden with an unspecified amount of stolen crude oil around Billie axis, Rivers State.

“Personnel of NNS PATHFINDER are currently on the trail of the operators of the facility. “

