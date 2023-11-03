Rivers NASS Caucus Declares Support For Wike

As the political crisis in Rivers State lingers, the State’s caucus of the National Assembly on Thursday threw their weight behind the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers who paid a solidarity visit to the Minister in Abuja openly declared their support and loyalty to him.

The leader of the delegation, Kingsley China, House of Representatives minority leader said the caucus was visiting to show solidarity and declare their unalloyed support for the FCT Minister and to express appreciation to President Tinubu for appointing Woke as FCT Minister.

“We thank you for your invaluable support for all of us. You supported us all through the primaries. You are the reason why we are in the National Assembly today.”

Commending Wike, they noted that in barely three months, Wike has changed the face of the FCT for his performance, just the way he did in Rivers State.

The Minister, in his speech, disclosed that he is not interested in the governance of Rivers State as his hands are full on his new job as FCT Minister, but he will not allow anyone to destroy the political structures he has built for years.

“I am not interested in the governance of Rivers State. Am here as Governor in FCT, I am interested in the political structure we’ve built over the years in Rivers State.

“Anybody who tried it will get the resistance of his life, anybody who puts his hands in Rivers State political structures, what you see, you see,” Wike warned.

The Minister also cautioned those who believe unbelievable tales and said those who accuse him of demanding 25 per cent are ignorant.

‘I was governor for eight years. Am now FCT Minister, not just minister and some will say that I am asking for 25 per cent; that is madness.”