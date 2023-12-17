Rivers: NASS Caucus Cautions Members Over Fighting Wike

The Rivers State Caucus in the National Assembly has cautioned its members and the entire political elite to be civil in their interventions in the political logjam in Rivers State.

The caution followed the peaceful march on the streets of Port Harcourt at the weekend and the utterances of some lawmakers who were at the rally.

It would be recalled that Hon Boma Goodhead the lawmaker representing Akuku/ Asari Toru Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives had during the rally, threatened the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Nyesom Wike and declared him persona non grata in Rivers State.

In a statement signed by its leader, Hon. Dunamenne Dekor, the Caucus condemned the rally organised against the former governor ( Wike) and warned those behind it to retrace their steps.

“Goodhead went far beyond her calling by delving into a political issue that has no bearing on her person as if she has a personal beef with her former principal for eight years.

“As a caucus, we can’t sit and watch our members openly display and utter words that smirk of gutter behavioural patterns.

“Hon Boma Goodhead should immediately tender an unreserved apology to her former principal.

Those whose palm kennel was cracked by a benevolent spirit must not forget to be humble,” the Caucus said.

In recent days, the crisis rocking Rivers State has taken too many twists as the State House of Assembly has been split into two and the faction loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared vacant the seats of 27 of their colleagues who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).