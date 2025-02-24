Rivers NASS Caucus Backs Oko-Jumbo, Counters Pro-Wike Lawmakers

Share

The Rivers State Caucus of the National Assembly on Monday paid a solidarity visit to the factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo to declare their support to the pro-Governor Siminialayi Fubara lawmakers.

The lawmakers’ visit to the speaker is coming a week after the Rivers NASS lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) visited Bright Amaewhule, who leads the other faction in Port Harcourt.

The federal lawmakers, who visited Amaewhule included the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Kingsley Chinda, the Senator representing Rivers South-East, Barinada Mpigi, and the member Representing Khana/Gokana, Dumnamene Dekor.

Others in the delegation include Felix Nwaeke, Victor Obuzor, Mrs Blessing Amadi, Cyril Hart, and Allwell Onyesoh

They accused Fubara of deliberately distorting facts and court judgments, urging him to execute the judgment of the Court of Appeal that affirmed Amaewhule and 26 of his colleagues as the only members of the assembly.

But in a counter move, the Rivers NASS caucus, which visited Oko-Jumbo, said they wanted to “set the records straight, the true position regarding applicability of the judgment of His Lordship, Hon Justice Omotosho in the case of RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY Vs. THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA (SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023), is as follows: The lawmakers included: Reps. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante Ph.D

Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency; Rep. Boma Goodhead Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency; and Rep. Boniface Emerengwa

Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency.

Others are Rep. Anderson Allison Igbiks Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency and Rep. Manuchim Umezurike Port Harcourt Federal Constituency

The lawmakers said, “The judgment of Hon Justice Omotosho does not touch on the status of Rt Hor Martin Amaewhule and his group of 27 as former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule and 26 others had lost their seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly following their voluntary defection/cross-carpeting which happened on the floor of the House of Assembly in the full glare of the public on 11th December 2023.

They also cited “the case of Abegunde Vs. Ondo State House of Assembly (2014) LPELR-23683 (CA), the Nigerian Court of Appeal reiterated the law as affirmed by the Supreme Court, making it clear that loss of a seat upon such defection is both automatic and mandatory.

“The legal effect of these provisions and the Supreme Court judgments is that, as of 11th December 2023 when Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule read out the letters of defection of himself and 26 others on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly, they lost their seats and automatically and mandatorily became former members of the House.

“The only legal implication of the above is that, Hon Martins Amaewhule and his group of 27, remain former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and accordingly are no longer entitled to parade themselves as members of the House or to partake in any business or affair of the House.

“It is worthy to note that neither the fact of their defection nor any issue relating to their defection nor on their status as former lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly was raised, submitted or discussed in the proceedings leading to the 22 January 2024 judgment of Hon Justice Omotosho.”

Share

Please follow and like us: