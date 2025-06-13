Rivers NASS Caucus Accuses Dickson Of Fuelling Ethnic Crisis

Share

The Rivers State National Assembly caucus on Friday accused former Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson of fuelling crisis in Rivers and warned him to steer clear of politics of the state.

Minority leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda, who made the allegations while addressing the media in Abuja alongside members of the caucus said “As members of the Rivers state caucus in the National Assembly, we watched with utter dismay, the vituperations of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa West Senatorial District in his press briefing, wherein he expressed his anger at the emergency rule in Rivers State and chided the president for not using his June 12 address before the National Assembly to restore suspended governor Siminilayi Fubara to office.

“Let it be categorically stated that Rivers state is not under military rule. The current administrator of the state, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ibas, is a retired military officer, just as Senator Dickson is a retired police corporal. Both cannot be said to be serving personnel of the armed forces.

“The implication of retirement is clear: once an officer retires, he becomes a civilian, and any leadership role he occupies is subject to civilian laws, norms, and democratic oversight. To label the current administration as “military rule” is therefore misleading and intellectually disingenuous.”

According to Chinda, “The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state was a necessary constitutional intervention aimed at preserving peace, protecting lives, and restoring institutional order.

“This decision was not taken lightly; it was prompted by the rising tide of political instability, executive rascality, and disregard for democratic institutions, which position was affirmed by the supreme court judgement of February 28th 2025, wherein the Court said that there was no Government in Rivers state.

“It is imperative to highlight that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, acted swiftly and decisively to prevent the escalation of violence and systemic breakdown that loomed over our beloved state. That bold step averted a full-blown crisis. Without that timely intervention, orchestrated chaos would have overwhelmed the mechanisms of governance and civil society.

“The state of emergency declared in Rivers state is not a breach of the Constitution. Rather, it is a legitimate tool provided in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution to restore sanity when democratic structures are under serious threat.

“In fact, only recently, the suspended governor Siminilayi Fubara publicly thanked Mr. President for saving the day when he declared the state of emergency in Rivers state. Therefore, Senator Dickson cannot be crying more than the bereaved.

“It is extremely unfortunate that a former governor, a serving senator and a retired police corporal who by virtue of his police training is expected to maintain law and order, decided to make undemocratic utterances capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Rivers state, especially when its citizens are on a peace path.

“It is on record that Senator Dickson on one of his numerous visits to the suspended governor, promoted ethnic bigotry and biases that misled the governor, and ultimately led to his suspension.

“Recall also, that Rtd. Corporal Dickson as a serving governor of Bayelsa State desecrated the judiciary when he led thugs and armed men to disperse and disrupt a Federal High Court proceedings in Bayelsa state.

“With the antecedents of Senator Dickson, he is not qualified, grossly incompetent and unfit to claim to protect democracy.

“Consequently, the caucus cautions Senator Henry Seriake Dickson to steer clear from further incitement of Rivers People. We therefore call on security agencies to put a tab on him as well as the senate committee on ethics to commence investigations into the unparliamentary actions of Senator Dickson in Rivers state.”

Those who were present include Senators Barry Mpigi and All well Onyesoh, Hons. Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Felix Nwane, Kelechi Nwogu, Cyril Godwin, Blessing Amadi and Victor Obuzor.

