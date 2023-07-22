Rivers: NAF Strikes Oil Thieves, Bombs Illegal Refinery

The fighter jets belong- ing to the Nigerian Air Force have reportedly conducted an air strike on an illegal oil refining facility at Dariama Village, in River State. This is just as operatives of the Nigerian Navy have continued to launch relentless assaults on illegal oil prospectors through inter-ventionist force code named Operation Delta Safe, as part of a greater military onslaught against crude oil thieves and their illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region of the country.

The latest onslaught took place approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Abonnema and 50 kilometers southwest of Port Har- court, the capital of oil rich Rivers State. A military analyst and Bureau Chief for Defence- TimesNG media, Mr. Deji Adesogan, revealed the development yesterday via a tweet on his personal Twitter handle: @DejiAdesogan.

It was however not possible to get a confirmation from the Director of Public Relations & Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, as at the time of filing this report. Adesogan tweeted: “NAF air strike destroys illegal re- finery near Dariama in Rivers State. “Onslaught against crude oil thieves and their illegal re- fineries came under the intense firepower of the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe. The Airstrike, which was intelligence-driven, took out an illegal oil refining site situated at Dariama Village, a locality about 20 Kilometers South-west of Abonnema and 50 Kilometers Southwest of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”