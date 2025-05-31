Rivers: NAF Launches Day, Night Special Operations

Share

The 115 Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced continuous day and night operations in Rivers State and its environs to enhance security and protect vital economic infrastructure.

According to Group Captain AA Opaleye, Commander of the 115 SOG, this strategic move is aimed at stabilising the security situation, deterring pipeline vandalism, and combating economic sabotage that threatens the nation’s economy.

As part of the Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe (JTF OPDS), the Air Component continues to safeguard critical national and state assets by air within the Niger Delta region. It also provides battlefield mobility and combat support to ground forces.

Group Capt Opaleye explained the operational plan: “We are conducting day and night patrols along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), other major pipelines, and key vulnerable points to prevent destruction and vandalism by criminal elements.”

He added that the unit is intensifying armed reconnaissance operations over existing and new illegal refining sites to disrupt illegal bunkering activities and deter the establishment of new illegal refineries.

“Furthermore, we are increasing integration with land and maritime forces, as well as other security agencies, to ensure timely and detailed intelligence sharing to enhance operational effectiveness,” he said.

The unit will also sustain ground patrols and show-of-force missions in identified hotspots and criminal enclaves to discourage criminal activities.

“The roles of the Air Component include armed interdiction (AI), aerial reconnaissance (AR), liaison, logistics supply and resupply, medical support, and casualty evacuation,” he noted.

Group Capt Opaleye concluded: “Our mission is to target and dismantle oil thieves, criminals, and economic saboteurs operating within the Niger Delta region. Despite challenges, in synergy with other security agencies, we have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of lives and properties and to maintain a stable environment conducive for economic activities in the Niger Delta.”

