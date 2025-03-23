Rivers: Minister Reacts To Kwankwaso’s Criticism Of Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration

Share

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has strongly criticized the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over his recent comments on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kwankwaso in reaction to the emergency rule described the declaration as unconstitutional and warned that it could set a precedent for a culture of impunity.

Reacting to Kwankwaso’s comment, the Minister defended the President’s decision, asserting that it was taken in the best interest of national stability and security.

He emphasized that the state of emergency was meant to restore and maintain law and order in Rivers State amidst prolonged political turmoil.

Ata also commended both chambers of the National Assembly for their swift approval of the proclamation. However, he accused Kwankwaso of a flawed understanding of law and governance.

Recalling Kwankwaso’s tenure as governor of Kano State, Ata alleged that the former governor had fostered a culture of political intimidation, particularly through his dealings with lawmakers, and had persistently disregarded legislative independence and the rule of law.

Further, Ata lambasted Kwankwaso for interfering in the emirship tussle in Kano, pointing to the state government’s ongoing disregard for court orders.

The minister warned that such actions undermining traditional institutions and judicial processes have contributed to political tension and public dissatisfaction in Kano.

Ata called on Kwankwaso to refrain from making unfounded statements on national issues, especially concerning President Tinubu’s constitutional prerogative to declare a state of emergency when necessary.

