Rivers: Man Petitions IGP Over Vigilance Group’s Alleged Threat To Life

One Wisdom Chimankpa Igwe has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over an alleged plot by the Ubima Security Planning and Advisory Committee (UBISPAC) led by Azubuike Wali to kill him and his 87 years-old father.

In the petition, he claimed that the vigilance group raided his father’s compound on the 28th and 29th of August, and destroyed properties, including economic trees and killing domestic animals claiming that his life and that of his aged father are in danger.

Igwe, who is from Omuegbekegbe in Omuogorowhor Omuordu of Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area noted that the vigilance group was led by Azubuike Wali on the 28th and 29th of August, invaded his father’s compound.

The petition, which was signed on his behalf by Barr. Arochukwu Paul Ogbonna stated that the client’s father Elder Christopher Igwe an octogenarian, wife and other members of the family were driven away and other occupants of the compound were forced to run away for their lives.

Part of the petition reads: “Overtime, for more than ten years, youths sponsored by some self-imposed community leaders including but not limited to one I.P Williams have employed violence and sometimes the local police station and cultist to perpetrates acts of terror, intimidation and crisis in the community”, the petition noted.

The petition further alleged that this crisis is deepening following an alleged threat by the leader of UBISPAC, Mr Azubuike Wali to kill Igwe should he see him anywhere around the Ubima community,

However, the leader of UBISPAC, Azubuike Wali has denied the allegation, noting that the father of the Chimankpa Wisdom Igwe, Elder Christopher Igwe is a respected elder in the community and that UBISPAC.

He said,” UBISPAC was inaugurated in Ubima Community in 2019 and since then, the security has been maintaining peace, law and order in the community.”