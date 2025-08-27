Rivers LG Polls: Group Accuses Chairmanship Candidate Of Unlawful Incarceration

The Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership has accused Hon. Chidi Lloyd, a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, of ordering the unlawful detention of an opposition politician ahead of the August 30th local government election.

The group’s president general, Barr. Chizy Enyi Esq, told reporters that Lloyd had ordered the detention of Hon. Mfata ThankGod, who was arrested on a land dispute, but was prevented from being released on bail despite meeting the conditions.

Lloyd is the chairmanship candidate of Emuoha Local Government Area of the State, a position he occupied during the second term of Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to The Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, the detention of Mfata revolves around his refusal to support the chairmanship board of Lloyd in Saturday’s election, and for allegedly defaming his (Lloyd’s) character.

Enyi said that after ThankGod was arrested by soldiers, he was handed over to the police, over a land dispute with his friend, one Kelechi Onuegbu, and was about to be released when Lloyd arrived at the police station, and prevented him from being released on bail.

He said: “Mfata ThankGod was arrested by the military men on Monday, 25th day of August, 2025, and was handed over to the Nigeria Police on a land dispute between him and his friend, Kelechi Onuegbu.

“After meeting the police administrative bail conditions for his release, Lloyd showed up at the police station with his intimidating character at about 10.30 pm and ordered the police not to release Mfata because he had a petition against him and promised to make himself available to make his statement the following day.

“The said order by Chidi Lloyd without the petition before the police was obeyed by the police. Too bad. We are aware that the said Chidi Lloyd is known for arresting those perceived to be his political enemies indiscriminately with frivolous charges and abandoning them in the correctional centre.”

The group called on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police “to be aware of those who are hell-bent on damaging his reputation like the case at hand, and urge him not to politicise the matter.”

The group added: “They said Lloyd has done this against Mr. Eric Wokocha, Hon. Okah Francis Chinedu, and many others. We are aware that the said Chidi Lloyd had vowed to deal with Mfata ThankGod and others, both in private and public, for not supporting his political ambitions.

“We are perturbed that Chidi Lloyd and his cohorts want to turn Rivers State into a state where opposition voices will not be heard using the police.”