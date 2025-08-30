Rivers LG Poll: Wike Casts Vote In Obio/Akpo LGA

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday cast his vote in the ongoing Local Government (LG) elections.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wike voted around 11:15 am in Rumepirikom, Ward 9, Unit 007, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of the State, where he served as chairman for two terms.

Speaking after casting his ballot, the FCT Minister hailed the conduct of the exercise, described it as peaceful, dismissing concerns over the non-usage of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the election.

READ ALSO

He said, ‘I Don’t See Democracy,’ Electoral College Director Faults Conduct Of Rivers LG Polls

“I am very happy. It means that people identify with the election,” Wike, who was surrounded by supporters and his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said after voting, dismissing concerns about voter apathy.

“You have not heard of any violence. You have not heard of carrying ballot boxes. You see that the electoral materials are there. People are there casting their votes. As far as we are concerned, the election is very peaceful.

“Of course, we are concerned [about low turnout], but people are trooping out. Before the election closes, you will see the number of persons [increase].

“So, we are very happy that, at the end of the day, this election has been conducted very peacefully and successfully.”