Rivers LG Poll Unconstitutional, Ill-timed, Breach Of Electoral Law –Senior Lawyers

Prominent lawyers have described plans to conduct local government elections in Rivers State under the watch of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas (retd.), as unconstitutional, ill-timed, and a breach of electoral law.

The scheduled August 30 polls are being planned by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RESIEC), but criticisms are coming amid concerns that the tenure of the sole administrator, appointed after the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara under emergency rule, will soon end.

They argued that reinstating the duly elected governor before holding any polls is the only way to restore constitutional order.

Reacting, a Human rights lawyer, Victor Giwa, said the current process was “dead on arrival” because the Sole Administrator lacked the constitutional powers to conduct the exercise.

“Under the 2018 Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Law, only an elected governor, with the confirmation of the House of Assembly, can appoint the RSIEC chairman and commissioners. A sole administrator has no such authority. Any election conducted under this arrangement will be declared illegal and nullified by the courts”.

“Even if Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, had resolved their political differences, the ongoing process could not be retroactively given legitimacy”.

Another Lawyer, Dr. Joseph Nwabude, in his reaction said that, “the entire process is an affront to the rule of law and a brazen violation of Nigeria’s Constitution.

“There is no legitimate RSIEC in place—as required by the 2018 RSIEC Law—rendering any electoral activity invalid.

“The mandatory 90-day advance notice before an election, as stipulated by RSIEC Law Section 20, has been ignored—only about 21 days were provided.

“The administration of an LG poll under a quasi-military, unelected regime undermines democratic credibility”.

Also reacting, another lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, submitted that, “the Sole Administrator’s authority is unconstitutional and has dangerous implications beyond just Rivers State.

“The action is an existential assault on democracy and a flagrant constitutional breach. Such a violation could destabilise democratic norms across Nigeria.

“I recalled that a Federal High Court has already ordered the Sole Administrator to “show cause” for his appointment and his actions in appointing LG administrators.

“The Nigerian Bar Association has also condemned the suspension of elected officials under emergency rule as unconstitutional.

“This controversy could have been avoided if the state government had prioritised the reinstatement of the elected governor, reconstitution of the RSIEC, and strict compliance with the law’s notice requirements before embarking on any electoral programme” Another lawyer and rights activist, David Eziukwu, while reacting said, “why not reinstate the duly elected governor before conducting the election?”

“An elected governor is constitutionally required to appoint RSIEC officials and oversee electoral integrity. Conducting elections under the Sole Administrator lacks legitimacy, undermines public trust, and risks legal nullification. What about notice requirements and timing?

“The process violates the 90-day notice provision under Section 20 of the RSIEC Law; the rushed 21-day window is legally insufficient. Assurances that Fubara and Wike’s rift has been resolved—does that matter?”

“If political tensions subside, constitutional mandates take precedence. A restored governor cannot retroactively legalise an unconstitutional process”.

Uneasy calm as opposition insists on boycott

However, the election may not go according to plan following the position by the opposition parties that the electoral body lacks the power to conduct it.

The campaigns for the election kicked off with only candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participating.

Despite RSIEC acknowledging receipt of a list of candidates from the Emeka Beke-led faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, it noted that it only received it for record purposes and not for recognition in the poll.

RSIEC’s Commissioner for Administration and Legal Services, Professor Chidi Haliday, noted that the commission had monitored the APC primaries conducted by the APC led by Tony Okocha.

He maintained that the commission did not monitor primaries conducted by the Beke faction of the APC and that the faction failed to meet the deadline for the submission of candidates and expression of interest forms.

Some top politicians loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who are opposed to the peace deal that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu brokered between the governor and Wike, are complaining of being sidelined in the primaries.

They complained that Tinubu’s peace deal is aimed at making Fubara politically irrelevant, claiming that the governor was not allowed to nominate a single candidate to head the state’s 23 local government elections during the primaries.

Their main grouse is that more than half of the chairmanship candidates that emerged after the recently-concluded primaries are politicians loyal to Wike who headed the councils on a caretaker basis before and shortly after Fubara emerged as governor.

The political parties, under the umbrella of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), have declared they will not participate in the election, labelling it illegal, unconstitutional, and an assault on Nigeria’s democracy.

IPAC cited that the state of emergency in Rivers was declared solely to contain prolonged political crises and restore peace, not to organise elections.

IPAC National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, in a statement, said that the planned poll is “an exercise in futility” and must be rejected by all who value constitutional governance.

He said: “The Sole Administrator has no constitutional mandate to conduct a democratic election as if the nation is under a military regime.”

Only an elected governor has the constitutional power to conduct a local council election in collaboration with the State House of Assembly.

IPAC, therefore, directed all political parties not to participate in what it described as a ‘charade and sham’ local council election in Rivers State.