Rivers LG Poll: Stakeholders Reject Position Sharing

The Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have rejected a proposal to share positions between the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members during the August 9 Rivers State local government election.

They alleged that the sharing arrangement was done at the last week’s South South APC stakeholders meeting in Benin.

The group warned the party against approving the proposal, saying it would reduce the integrity and strength of the APC in Rivers.

According to the alleged arrangement agreement which they described as a “Rainbow Coalition” was designed to give chairmanship tickets to a PDP faction and the APC led by Tony Okocha.

The aggrieved stakeholders said some of the councils that have already been shared to the identified parties and their leaders included Opobo Nkoro, Ahaoda West, Ikwere, Obio – Akpor, Degema, Andoni, Gokana, Bonny, Asari Toru, Akuku Toru and many others In a statement, the group called on the APC to reject the said coalition.