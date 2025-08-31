Rivers LG Poll: Nwuche Commends RSIEC For Peaceful Election

Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), has commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for the successful and peaceful conduct of the recent local government elections in the state.

Speaking after monitoring the exercise, Nwuche described the election as credible and well-organized across all 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

He praised voters for turning out en masse to cast their ballots and for maintaining decorum throughout the process.

“There was no report of violence or disturbances in any part of the state,” Nwuche said, noting that he personally visited multiple polling units, particularly in Ahoada East and Ahoada West LGAs.

He lauded the early arrival of electoral materials, the timely commencement of accreditation and voting, and the seamless coordination at polling centres. Nwuche also urged newly elected chairmen and councillors to prioritize the development of their communities and use their offices to advance the welfare of the people.

“I was surprised at the large turnout of voters. Some queues stretched over 100 meters,” he observed.

Nwuche further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “restoring peace and order” in Rivers State through decisive interventions, including the appointment of retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator. According to him, Ibas effectively managed the state, restored calm, and supervised “one of the most credible LGA polls in recent times.”

He also hailed former Rivers State Governor and current FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his political leadership, which he said has united diverse political interests in support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that such unity would contribute to Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027.

“I saw the massive turnout of voters. They voted peacefully, and security agencies performed their duties diligently. It was a free and fair election. I commend RSIEC for doing a wonderful job in a very short time,” Nwuche said.

“Public office is a trust. If you are lucky enough to be elected as a council chairman, you must use the resources for the welfare of the people and not for personal aggrandizement. The President met challenges on ground, and he is tackling them credibly. Our son, the FCT Minister, left a good legacy here, and he is replicating that at the FCT. We must continue to support good leaders.”