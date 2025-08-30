Rivers LG Poll: Movement Of Sensitive Materials Ongoing

The movement of sensitive materials is currently ongoing at the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) office in Port Harcourt, the state capital, as the people of the state are ready to cast their votes at their respective polling units for the Local Government (LG) election scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 30.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the state is peaceful and security is tight, with residents in the 23 Local Government areas waiting for the commencement of the poll.

Distribution of non-sensitive materials to all units in Ward 17 is also ongoing at Elekahia Primary School in Port Harcourt LGA.

It was further gathered that the usually busy East-West road by Rumuosi in Obio/Akpor LGA is deserted at about 7:30 am, with only a few pedestrians on foot and a handful of vehicles, believed to be transporting election officials.

The elections are coming in six months and two days after the Supreme Court nullified the local government election conducted on October 5, 2024, by the RSIEC.