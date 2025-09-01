Rivers LG Poll: Ex-House Deputy Speaker Hails RSIEC For Peaceful Election

Former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Chibudom Nwuche yesterday praised the conduct of Saturday’s Rivers State local government election.

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed 20 councils, leaving the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with three. Nwuche, who monitored the election as an observer especially in Ahoada East and Ahoada West, saluted the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for a good job.

According to him, the exercise was peaceful and credible, noting that voting was held without violence or disturbances in any of the 23 local government areas.

He praised residents for turning out in large numbers to cast their votes, observing orderly queues at polling units, some stretching over 100 meters. Nwuche hailed the early arrival of election materials at the various units and the timely commencement of accreditation and voting.

The ex-legislator urged elected chairmen and councillors to focus on the development of their local areas and prioritise the interests of the people.