Rivers LG Poll: Confusion as APC Elects PDP Members as Candidates

The political crisis in Rivers State has taken a surprise twists as the All Progressives Congress (APC) has aligned with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to produce consensus chairmanship candidates in the August 30 local government election.

However, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Emeka Beke faction of the APC and the All Peoples Party (APP) are planning to boycott the exercise, according to reports. In Saturday’s APC primary election, 12 PDP members emerged as APC chairmanship candidates.

The councils are Asari Toru, Ikwerre, Khana, Tai, Degema, Bonny, Oyigbo, Omuma, Ogu/Bolo, Gokana and Etche. Spokesman for the Beke faction of the APC Darlington Nwauju said the internal crisis in the party must be addressed before the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) can conduct any election. Nwauju said:

“We have taken a position based on some of the missteps that the RSIEC had made in terms of recognising the duly validated leadership of the APC in Rivers.

“But with the interaction we had with the national leadership of the APC, I think we will have some rapprochement to ensure that the fortunes of the party are not endangered because of the vested interest of some individuals who are politically desperate.”

Also, spokesman for the ADC Luckyman Egila said that the party would hold a stakeholders’ meeting to make a final decision on the election. Egila said:

“In the coming days, the critical stakeholders of the ADC will meet, deliberate and share our position on whether we will be partaking in the forthcoming LG election or not. “Is our position. It is after the meeting that we will tell everyone our position.”