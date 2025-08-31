Rivers LG Poll: APC Wins 20 LGA, PDP Three

Following Saturday’s Chairmanship and Councillorship elections held in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 20 of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the State.

Announcing the election results at the commission’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Dr Michael Odey, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining three LGAs in the poll.

According to the RSIEC Chairman, the winners would be presented with their certificates of return on Monday, September 1.

Sunday Telegraph reports this is the first time the APC would gain dominance in Rivers since the return of democracy in 1999.

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara also lost his Opobo-Nkoro LGA to the APC party in the state.