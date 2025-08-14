Rivers LG Poll: APC Begins Campaign In Obio/Akpor

Ahead of the Local Government (LG) election in Rivers State, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Thursday began its campaign flag-off.

New Telegraph reports that the rally, which is currently taking place at the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, is designed to canvass the electorate ahead of the August 30, LG election.

The Chairman of the party, Chief Tony Okocha, arrived early with members of the state executive for the event and was welcomed with a loud ovation.

READ ALSO

The rally is expected to feature the presentation of party flags to candidates who emerged in last Saturday’s primary election conducted by the party.

Some of the candidates at the rally include Confidence Deko (Gokana LGA), Dr. Chidi Lloyd (Emuoha), Allwell Ihunda (Port Harcourt City LGA), and Vincent Nemienoka (Ogu/Bolo LGA), among others.