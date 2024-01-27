Rivers LG Chair Apologises For Insulting Gov Fubara

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, has apologised to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara for insulting him.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Nwanosike while addressing a gathering at a rally last week insulted Governor Fubara over his continued rift with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The council chairman also accused the governor of being part of those sponsoring kidnappings and other forms of insecurity in Abuja to ridicule and get Wike fired from office.

Nwanosike, however, said the wish of Fubara and his associates to see Wike removed from office would not be fulfilled.

In a new twist, the Local Government chairman tendered an unreserved apology to Fubara over his comment.

Addressing some of his supporters at a rally in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, Nwanosike also apologised to Nigerians for insulting Governor Fubara.