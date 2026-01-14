Rivers LG Boss Gifts Doris Gomba N15m For Trekking From Ghana To Nigeria

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State Obarilomate Ollor has gifted Nollywood actress Doris Gomba N15 million in recognition of her 27-day trek from Accra, Ghana, to Eleme.

Ollor also made her the tourism ambassador of Eleme, and praised her for letting the world know that it is possible to trek from Accra to Eleme, passing through Togo and the Republic of Benin before making it to Nigeria.

He announced that the LGA would give Gomba N5 million annually for three years—amounting to N15 million—during his tenure.

The council boss, at a special ceremony held in Gomba’s honour, noted that her achievement has brought “pride, global attention and renewed historical consciousness to the Eleme people”.

Ollor explained that some historical accounts trace Eleme ancestry to parts of present-day Ghana, including an area in the Upper Volta region that bears the name “Eleme.”

He said: “By trekking from Ghana to Eleme, you have demonstrated that this journey is possible and, in the process, brought history alive for our people.”