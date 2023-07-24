Rivers LG boss donates 48-room lodge to NYSC

Executive Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, has donated a 48-room selfcontained lodge built by the council to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The project was inaugurated when Isiokpo community played host to the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed. The landmark project, which comprises of two courtyards, two receptions and fully furnished rooms with state-of-the-art electronics and kitchens, was built to mark the 2nd year of the 2nd term in office of the executive chairman.

The project was also to appreciate the NYSC scheme, especially corpers for their laudable contributions in improving the living standards of the people of Ikwerre LGA. Speaking during the ceremony, Hon. Nwanosike described NYSC as a strong tool of national unity and integration for all Nigerians. He recalled his memorable service year experiences in Edo State, noting that he was well treated, hence, his motivation to extend the same gesture to corps members serving in his local government area.