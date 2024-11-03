Rivers: Lawyers berate FHC over ruling on Federal allocation

Share

Lawyers over the weekend condemned a ruling by Justice Joyce Abdul Malik of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which stopped financial allocation from the Federal Government to the Rivers State government.

The ruling has continued to generate controversies, considering the Supreme Court’s previous ruling against the Federal Government withholding allocations to Lagos State during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure and then Governor Bola Tinubu’s term in Lagos.

The Federal High Court, in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, restrained the CBN from releasing financial allocations to the state government until a lawful appropriation act is passed by a validly constituted House of Assembly.

The judgment was in response to a suit filed by the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to a former Governor of the state and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Nyesom Wike, and led by Martins Amaewhule.

Justice Abdulmalik held that the decision by Governor Fubara to present the Rivers State’s 2024 Appropriation Bill to a four-member Assembly, that was not properly constituted, should not be allowed to stand.

The court further held that the decision by Governor Fubara to present the Rivers State’s 2024 Appropriation Bill to a four-member Assembly, that was not properly constituted, should not be allowed to stand.

Reacting on this ruling bearing in the mind an earlier judgement of the Supreme Court, an Abuja based Lawyer , Dr. Ferdinand Ugwuoke, said that,”to put this into perspective, the Supreme Court had previously ruled that the Federal Government cannot withhold allocations to states, citing the case between Lagos State and the Federal Government under President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Bola Tinubu.

“This sets a precedent that suggests the Federal Government’s actions may be unconstitutional.

“The key issues here are constitutional rights, which is the rights of states to receive their allocations as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“Federalism, which is the balance of power between the Federal Government and states.

“Economic Implications which the potential economic consequences for Rivers State and other affected states.

“The Supreme Court’s looming ruling will be crucial in resolving this crisis and providing clarity on the propriety of the Federal High Court’s decision.

“Will the Supreme Court uphold its previous ruling and assert states’ rights, or will it take a different stance this time around? Only time will tell”.

Also reacting to the judgment, an Abuja based lawyer and rights activists, Sesan Obiwole, condemned the court ruling, saying that it was unfortunate that politicians have resorted to using the judiciary to achieve their desperate desires.

He, however, warned that if Nigerians allowed the Federal High Court judgment to prevail, it is an indication that the country was on the road to the complete destruction of democracy.

According to him: “It is unfortunate that we are now living in a world, where everything in this country is at the instance of the Federal Government, through the judiciary.

“Sadly, the Federal High Court, which ordinarily does not have the authority to intervene in matters of the administration of a state, is doing all these kinds of things but we expect that the judiciary should have reasoned properly, as the politicians will do whatever they want in the interest of their political gain.”

He expressed regret that the judiciary, which should uphold the principles of precedence to promote equity and social justice, is instead catering to political interests.

He warned: “If the situation in Rivers State continues unchecked, we risk undermining democracy.

“What’s happening there seems particularly alarming; it’s a blatant example of a politician acting with impunity.

“Many have urged the President to rein in the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, but it appears he isn’t taking action.

“Respectfully, the Federal High Court’s decision to bar the Accountant General from releasing funds to the state is misguided. If this persists, I fear the consequences,” he said.

Also, another lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, who also criticised the Federal High Court’s ruling described the judgment as both legally and morally regrettable.

Ruya pointed out that the Supreme Court, in the 2004 case of Attorney General of Lagos State v. Attorney General of the Federation, clearly established that the Federal Government cannot withhold statutory allocations of state governments due to constitutional infractions. According to him: “The Supreme Court ruled that the Federal Government must release any withheld funds belonging to Lagos State.”

He noted that based on this precedent of the apex court ruling, the Federal High Court’s judgment was unexpected.

Also citing the case of Shittu v. Nigerian Agricultural & Cooperative Bank Ltd, Jamala stressed that issues related to state revenue and taxes do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.

He said, “In Shittu v. Nig. Agric & Coop. Bank Ltd (2001) 10 NWLR (pt.721) 289 @317-318, per Obadina JCA, the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division held that issues that deal with and are related to state revenue and taxes are not among the lists of items as contemplated by S. 251 of the 1999 Constitution as amended to clothe the Federal High Court with the requisite jurisdiction to adjudicate over.”

It’s disappointing-Akuma (SAN)

Speaking on the propriety of the Federal High Court ruling on Rivers State allocation, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, expressed dismay over the verdict that restricts the disbursement of federal allocations to the state.

Specifically, Akuma described as “disturbing and embarrassing,” the decision, which links the state’s entitlement to federal funds to the presentation and approval of the state budget by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The SAN, who explained that Rivers State’s right to federal allocation should not hinge upon the completion of budget approval by the state assembly, added that the federal allocation process functions independently of state budgetary approvals and should not be withheld based on such a condition.

This ruling, he argued, fundamentally misinterprets the relationship between federal allocations and state budget approvals.

Akuma further clarified that under Nigerian law, allocations from the Federation Account were designed to ensure that states have access to necessary resources, regardless of local legislative processes.

“The function of the Rivers State House of Assembly to approve the budget is distinct from the entitlement of Rivers State to its allocation from the Federation Account,” he stated, emphasizing the separation of the two responsibilities.

Ige Asemudara, a human rights lawyer, expressed disagreement, arguing that the ruling diverges from a crucial Supreme Court precedent and raises issues regarding judicial reasoning influenced by political factors.

Asemudara referenced the landmark Supreme Court decision in Attorney General of Lagos State vs. Attorney General of the Federation, in which the Supreme Court established that it was unconstitutional for the Federal Government or any of its agencies to withhold a state’s statutory allocations.

He asserted that this guiding principle should have been a cornerstone for the latest judgment but was seemingly overlooked.

According to Asemudara, the court should have allowed the Federal Government and its agencies to continue their statutory duties, which include releasing allocations from the federation account to the Rivers State account.

However, he suggested that if the appropriate appropriation bill had not been duly passed, the court could have restrained the Rivers State Government from accessing or spending the funds rather than blocking the release of the funds altogether.

This approach, he argued, would ensure procedural compliance without stalling federal-to-state financial allocations.

Asemudara also highlighted the need for the government of a state to act as a trustee of its funds, emphasizing that these resources are meant to serve various stakeholders, including civil servants whose salaries are of paramount importance.

He argued that essential disbursements, such as worker salaries, should be exempted from any financial restrictions imposed by the ruling, to avoid impacting public sector employees and critical government functions.

Expressing concern about what he described as excessive political influence in the judgment, Asemudara criticized the court’s reasoning process, pointing to a broader trend in the Federal and State High Courts.

He argued that in addition to legal consistency, socio-economic factors and the public interest should play a central role in judicial decisions, especially on matters that directly affect citizens’ welfare and government efficiency.

Share

Please follow and like us: