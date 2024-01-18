Rivers Lawmakers Confirm 9 Wike-Loyalists as Commissioners

The Rivers State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed nine former commissioners who had resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet in the last quarter of 2023. The commissioner nominees who appeared before the lawmakers led by the Speaker, Martin Amae- whule, yesterday at the Assembly quarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, the state capital, were given a clean bill of health after they made a brief introduction of themselves.

This followed a motion moved by the House Leader, Major Jack, who said since the nominees had been screened previously, it was needless to do so a second time and craved the indulgence of his colleagues to allow them to ‘take a bow and go.’ The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi, to forward the names of the commissioners’ designate to the governor for action. Amaewhule disclosed that Fubara had written a letter to the House request ing the screening of the nine nominees.

The commissioners, who are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, are Prof. Zacchaeus Adango (SAN); Dr. Jacobson Nbina, Dr. Gift Worlu, Mrs Ineme Aguma, Chukwuemeka Woke and Prof. Chinedu Mmom. Others include Dr. Des George-Kelly, Isaac Kamalu and Auten Ben-Chioma. The Wike’s loyalists, eight of whom served as commissioners under the administration of the FCT Minister in the state, retained their portfolios under the incumbent governor before their resignations in the heat of the political crisis in the state.

The reappointment of the commissioners was one of the agreements contained in the eight-point agenda following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political feud between Wike and Fubara.