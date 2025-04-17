Rivers Lawmaker Slams NBA Over Criticism Of Emergency Rule

…Demand Refund Of N300m Gift

Hon. Solomon Bob, a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, has launched a scathing attack on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), accusing it of hypocrisy, insincerity, and overstepping its authority in condemning the recent state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

The lawmaker’s remarks, issued in a statement on Thursday, April 10, come in response to the NBA’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation on March 18, which imposed a state of emergency amid an ongoing political crisis involving Governor Siminilayi Fubara and the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, loyal to Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Defending the president’s action, Bob argued that the NBA lacks the authority to challenge the discretionary powers granted to the president under Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution.

“The NBA cannot circumscribe or amend the clear, untrammelled powers of the president, nor is it positioned to determine what constitutes extraordinary measures,” he stated.

Bob further criticized the NBA’s credibility, describing it as a “cartel” pursuing narrow interests rather than a model of democratic participation.

He alleged that the association’s elections are “predetermined coronations of regional or ethnic hegemons,” citing the 1992 conference as a turning point for its democratic failings.

The lawmaker dismissed the NBA’s statement as a distraction, accusing it of ignoring Governor Fubara’s alleged “crass lawlessness and wanton irresponsibility” while condemning the emergency declaration.

In a particularly contentious claim, Bob alleged that the NBA had entered a “sweetheart deal” with Fubara, receiving a N300 million advance payment from the Rivers State government for a conference in Port Harcourt.

He described the NBA’s claim that the sum was a gift as “unreasonable” and evidence of a compromised relationship with the governor.

Bob demanded that the funds be returned to the state treasury, threatening legal action by Port Harcourt authorities if the NBA fails to comply.

The lawmaker’s remarks have intensified the political tensions in Rivers State, with the NBA yet to respond to the allegations.

The crisis, rooted in the power struggle between Fubara and Wike’s loyalists, continues to draw national attention as stakeholders await further developments.