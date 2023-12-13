Rivers Lawmaker Makes U-Turn, Returns To PDP

A lawmaker representing Okrika in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Linda Somari Stewart, has reportedly made a U-turn on her earlier defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that the 27 lawmakers loyal to the immediate past Governor of the state and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.

But in a recent development, the South-South stalwart has officially announced her return to the PDP.

Her return to the PDP places her firmly within the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the state leader.

READ ALSO:

The reversal marks a significant political move within Rivers, potentially altering the dynamics and alliances within the state’s political landscape as the crisis between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, continues.

Stewart’s decision to rejoin the PDP comes after her initial departure from the party, indicating that the governor is gradually gaining grounds in the state.