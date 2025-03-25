Rivers: NLC, TUC Threaten Total Shut Down If Emergency Rule Is Not Reversed

Share

The Organised Labour on Tuesday warned that it may be forced to take decisive action that could disrupt national economic activities if the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, is not reversed within a reasonable time frame.

The Labour union made this known in a statement jointly signed by the Rivers State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alex Agwanwor; State Chairperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ikechukwu Onyefuru; and Chairperson of the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Chuku Emecheta.

The Organized Labour described the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of the elected Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; deputy governor, Ngozi Odu; and House of Assembly members as premature and baseless.

The union insisted that such actions must be reversed to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system, saying the people of Rivers State freely elected these officials, and any attempt to remove them outside constitutional processes undermines democracy.

The union highlighted the immediate hardship the state of emergency has caused for local government workers, many of whom have yet to receive their salaries.

It also noted that withholding workers’ wages has exposed them to avoidable economic suffering, particularly at a time when the cost of living is already high.

The Organised Labour warned that the state of emergency could have devastating economic consequences, emphasising Rivers State’s strategic importance to Nigeria’s economy and the Niger Delta region.

It said with the nation already grappling with inflation, naira devaluation, high exchange rates, rising unemployment, and skyrocketing living costs, further instability in Rivers State could worsen the situation nationwide.

The statement also pointed out that the political uncertainty caused by the state of emergency has driven away potential investors who had expressed interest in the state’s economic initiative.

While acknowledging the need for maintaining law and order, the Organized Labour stressed that such actions must be carried out within the framework of the Nigerian Constitution.

They urged the Federal Government to prioritise the safety and welfare of citizens over political interests, warning that any governance approach that sacrifices workers’ well-being for political maneuvers would only heighten tensions and resistance.

In a bid to resolve the situation peacefully, the unions advised the federal government to engage in meaningful dialogue with relevant stakeholders.

They warned that a failure to do so could lead to further escalation of the crisis, worsening the already tense political atmosphere in the state.

