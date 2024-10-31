Rivers Judgement: Fubara Must Refund Illegally Spent Funds –Coalition

Share

Following yesterday’s judgment of Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Rivers State fund; the National Democratic and Change Coalition (NDCC) has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to refund all monies spent without appropriation to the state coffers.

The Coalition, while expressing satisfaction over the ruling, said the people of Rivers have been vindicated, and the long awaited justice has been served to the Governor.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, barred the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), from disbursing further monthly allocations to the Rivers State Government, citing alleged constitutional violations by Governor Fubara.

In her ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik found that Governor Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member House of Assembly breached constitutional protocol.

The statement said: “The NDCC, made up of a group of lawyers, has always been of the view that what is going on in Rivers State is a theatre of the absurd that persistently violates the constitution, stands logic on its head and even defies mathematical reasoning to the extent that four members were allowed to constitute themselves into a House of Assembly that is meant to have 32 members”.

