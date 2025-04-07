Rivers: Int’l Group Appeals To Tinubu

Share

An international group, Nigerians in Diaspora Movement for Democracy, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to uphold democratic principles in Nigeria, citing recent developments in Rivers State as a troubling example of democratic backsliding.

The group expressed deep concern over the suspension of the elected Governor, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

In an open letter co-signed by its President, Samson Idoko, and Secretary General, Patriot John Andrew Onuh, the group called on President Tinubu to reconsider the reported decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

They urged the president to instead rely on legislative processes to restore stability. They also proposed that all parties involved be subjected to strong deterrent measures and sanctions, including a ban from participating in political activities or holding public office for at least 10 years.

The letter said, “We wish to passionately plead that democracy should be allowed to thrive and be visibly seen to thrive. This appeal is not made lightly but based on concrete facts.

“There is a clear departure from the values Your Excellency has stood and fought for. With the events unfolding in Rivers State, it is becoming increasingly apparent that democracy under your presidency is no longer thriving.

“A situation where an elected governor, his deputy, and members of the State Assembly are suspended for six months does not reflect the democratic ideals Your Excellency has long championed.

“The excessive and disproportionate pressure placed on Rivers State is affecting the broader democratic framework across the nation. Democracy is in a state of asphyxia—losing air—and if nothing is done urgently, it risks suffocation.

“If that happens, the legacy of Your Excellency, both past and future, could be stained by what would become a crude democratic tragedy. Mr. President, you must not allow this to happen.”

The group called on President Tinubu to urgently revisit the decision to impose emergency rule and instead apply legislative solutions to resolve the political crisis in the State.

“We are convinced that Your Excellency will heed this call and act decisively. You have the confidence of our unwavering patriotism, Sir,” the statement concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

