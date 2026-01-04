Rivers: Ijaw People’s Congress Backs Wike

The Rivers chapter of the Ijaw People’s Congress has announced its decision to abandon Governor Siminilayi Fubara of Rivers State and pledged allegiance to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike. Chairman of the congress, Sen. George Sekibo, announced the group’s decision during Wike’s “thank you” visit to Okrika Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

Sekibo described the feud between Fubara and Wike as “very unfortunate”, stressing however that the Ijaw people were not ungrateful people. He recalled how Wike supported the emergence of Fubara, an Ijaw son, as governor of Rivers and was widely supported by the people across the state.

“Please don’t look at him and think we are all ungrateful people. Ijaw people are very grateful people. “That is why we abandoned him (Fubara) and said we will follow you. You have done so much for Ijaw people in Rivers. Whatever you say we should do, is what we will do,” he said. Sekibo assured the minister of the Ijaw people’s support and pledged complete loyalty to President Bola Tinubu.

“We are grateful people and that is why we are following you. We will not leave you because you have been there for us,” he added. Earlier, Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council, Mr Akuro Tobin, described Wike as his “political God father”.

Tobin added that the minister equally supported many sons and daughters of the area to occupy various political offices, both elective and appointments. He assured the minister that the men, women and youths of the LGA were solidly behind him and Tinubu.

Speaking on behalf of Okrika women, Mrs Linda Stewart, Deputy Speaker of the Rivers Assembly, representing Okrika Constituency, said Wike’s support to women was unprecedented, and prayed for him to succeed in all his endeavours.

Wike, in his remarks, thanked the people for their support and for standing firm with Tinubu. He described Tinubu as a man, who keeps his promise, and urged the people of Okrika to continue to support people with good and trusted character.

The minister, who also visited the ‘Amanyanabo’ of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, in his place, commended the traditional leader for keeping his people united. He told the King that a decision had been made on the 2027 election, adding that his children would tell him the details in due course.

He, however, appealed to the traditional ruler not to interfere with upcoming political activities but advise the people whenever they go wrong. “It is not going to be business as usual. Allow us to play our game, and if there is any problem, call us to settle,” the minister said.