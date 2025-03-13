Rivers Ijaw Groups Plan Reception For Wike

Share

Various Ijaw groups from the Kalabari Kingdom are preparing to receive the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

The groups under the auspices of the NEW Associates are said to be mobilizing to shut down the Asari-Toru Local Government Area in Rivers State during the reception scheduled for March 15.

Publicity Committee Chairman Enemi Alabo George said in Port Harcourt yesterday said the event was arranged as a thanksgiving service and a grand civic reception in honour of the former governor for his love for the Kalabari Kingdom.

He said: “All stakeholders in Kalabari are eagerly waiting to receive the FCT Minister and to show him gratitude.

“March 15 has been set aside to celebrate Nyesom Wike for his love for the Kalabari Kingdom and its people. “He has done much for the kingdom and he deserves to be celebrated.”

