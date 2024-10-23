Rivers Ijaw Blasts Okaba Led-INC For Taking Sides

Share

The Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress (RIPCO) on Wednesday faulted the recent position of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) led by Professor Benjamin Okaba on the recent political crisis rocking Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group alleged that Okaba among other things portrayed the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, as a peacemaker; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the aggressor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the enabler of the crisis.

Recall that Okaba had claimed that though the Presidential peace accord was skewed to favour Wike, he had stated that Fubara met all the conditions for peace contained in the agreement.

He also said that within three weeks after the agreement, the 27 lawmakers had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) accusing federal institutions of supporting the actions of Wike against Fubara.

But in an open letter on Wednesday, RIPCO faulted the claims of Okaba, saying the INC press release was laced with numerous falsehoods and half-truths.

The letter, which was signed by RIPCO’s Leader, Senator George Thompson Sekibo; Director-General, Dr. Rowland Sekibo and Secretary, Dr. Erastus Awortu, stated that Okaba’s approach had only succeeded in escalating the tension instead of calming it.

Knocking out all the claims of Okaba, RIPCO highlighted the half-truths contained in Okaba’s statements and harped on the actions and utterances of Fubara that rubbished the whole essence of the presidential peace agreement.

The letter reads: “Rather than calming the tensions, the INC President’s approach appears to exacerbate the crisis in Rivers State for reasons only known to him.”

“Professor Okaba has chosen to allow the situation to escalate further. His statements, marked by inconsistency and lack of clarity, leave us no choice but to correct the narrative for the benefit of the public.”

“As his relatives and fellow Ijaw brothers under the INC umbrella, we feel responsible for ensuring that the public receives a more balanced and accurate understanding, especially given his failure to live up to the expectations of a leader and father figure for the Ijaw people of Nigeria”.

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara, after agreeing and signing the terms of the intervention agreement, gathered people in government house the next morning, where they publicly condemned the president’s intervention as unconstitutional and attacked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the President.”

“Governor Fubara, in a meeting with some Ijaw leaders from Bayelsa, declared that the document he signed was unconstitutional, that he signed it to keep the Assembly members floating, and that it was just a mere paper without legal backing.”

“Thereafter, Governor Fubara sponsored some so-called elders and civil society to challenge the Presidential Intervention Peace Agreement in court and declined to uphold its contents.”

“In contrast, the Assembly members withdrew their matters and impeachment notices already

served on him in accordance with the terms of the Intervention Peace Agreement.”

RIPCO in the letter insisted that Okaba’s statement was done in bad faith and mentioned instances, in which Okaba betrayed his office and the principles of justice and fairness.

“The Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress, foreseeing the potential for the political situation to deteriorate, took proactive steps to address the issue.”

“On the 4th of June 2024, RIPCO sent a delegation of 200 Ijaw sons and daughters, led by Senator Chief George Thompson Sekibo CON, to the INC headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.”

” This delegation met with the INC Executive, including President Benjamin Okaba, to discuss the deepening political crisis in Rivers State. RIPCO called for the INC’s intervention, as the crisis had begun to divide the Ijaw people in Rivers State, with factions loyal to either Governor Fubara or Barrister Wike.”

“We cautioned that if the INC took sides, it could lead to open conflict within the Ijaw community, reminding the leadership that not all Ijaw people could be expected to align with a single political party or faction within a political party.”

“RIPCO also observed that inflammatory comments from Ijaw leaders outside of Rivers State have intensified the tensions rather than contributing to a peaceful resolution.

“We urged the INC to intervene and broker peace between Governor Fubara and Barrister Wike to prevent further political division among the Ijaw people in Rivers State.”

