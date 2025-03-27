Rivers: Ibas Swears In New Secretary To State Govt

Share

Rivers State Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Wednesday, swore in Prof. Ibibia Lucky-Worika as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), charging him with the responsibility of leveraging his extensive experience to enhance governance in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, marked a significant step in the administrator’s effort to stabilize governance and restore public trust in Rivers State.

In his address, Retired Vice Admiral Ibas emphasised that Prof. Worika’s appointment was not just an administrative decision but a strategic move to reinforce the government’s commitment to law, order, and good governance.

Ibas, who noted Prof. Worika’s expertise in law, policy, and international governance, expressed confidence that the new SSG would play a crucial role in ensuring that policies and decisions align with the administration’s mandate.

He restated his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and service, urging the newly appointed SSG to work in close collaboration with civil servants to ensure effective governance.

He said, “To our new SSG, the task ahead is onerous, but your track record leaves no doubt in our minds that you will prove your mettle. Rivers State needs your intellect, grit, and unwavering dedication. Together, we will write a new chapter of progress for this great state.

“You have no time to settle down. You must roll up your sleeves and get to work with the team. Our civil servants are critical stakeholders, and we must work with them to ensure that the state continues to function effectively during this administration.”

“To the Permanent Secretaries and civil servants as a whole, once more I will ask your kind cooperation and support as we work to achieve our objectives at this time,” he added.

