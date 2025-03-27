Share

The Rivers State Government, headed by the sole administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, suspended all political officeholders and appointees across the state on Wednesday, effective immediately.

New Telegraph gathered that the sole administrator gave his directive in a press statement issued by his Chief of Staff, noting that the directive takes effect from Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The affected officials include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Chairmen, and members of boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions, parastatals, all Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

The statement further directed the suspended officials to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

In cases where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration is to take over.

