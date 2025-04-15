Rivers: Ibas Summons Fubara, Deputy Over Appointments

Share

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has summoned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Dr. Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, April 18.

The Special announcement issued on Tuesday, April 15, was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika.

According to the statement, the meeting is part of an official inquiry into the appointments made during the Fubara administration over the past two years.

The suspended governor has been directed to present all records and documents relating to the appointments, including the rationale and procedures adopted during the selection process.

The statement further noted that the inquiry would also allow Fubara the opportunity to present his case for reinstatement.

“Attendance is mandatory,” the statement stressed, adding that the session is part of ongoing efforts by the state government to restore transparency, accountability, and lasting peace to governance in Rivers.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at 10:00 am at the Conference Room, Rivers State Government House.

