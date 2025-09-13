Following the reintegration of democratic governance at the grassroots level, Rivers State Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, on Friday, said the mandate given to him by President Bola Tinubu has been “Successfully achieved.”

Ibas made this declaration at Government House, Port Harcourt, during a meeting convened by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) following the just-concluded Local Government elections in the state.

The Sole Administrator recounted that on March 18, 2025, President Tinubu deputed him to stabilise the state, reestablish its institutions, and restore Rivers to full democratic governance.

He further declared that the successful election and swearing in of elected chairmen and councillors across the 23 local governments had fulfilled that mandate.

Ibas said, “Mr. President’s mandate to me was clear: to stabilise the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State to full democratic governance.

“With the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and their councils, I believe we have decisively achieved the mandate that we were given.”

He applauded RSIEC for a credible, transparent election, explaining that the electoral activities were conducted without harassment, giving the voters the freedom to exercise their voting rights.

The administrator assured the people that the government would review the RSIEC report and issue a white paper in due course, while also appreciating his team, security agencies, and state officials for their collective effort.

Earlier, RSIEC Chairman, Dr Mike Odey, during a presentation of the report, described the election as a “historic achievement” for Rivers and the country, stating that it was fully carried out within 30 days — an unprecedented record in Nigerian electoral history.

“The report highlights our modest achievements, our challenges, and provides key recommendations that will strengthen future elections in Rivers State,” Odey said.