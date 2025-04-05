Share

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has called on the Senate to provide the necessary legislative backing to ensure the success of his administration’s development agenda.

Ibas made this call during a courtesy visit by the Senate Committee on Works to Government House, Port Harcourt, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted socioeconomic activities and the provision of key infrastructure to enhance economic growth and improve the quality of life for Rivers residents.

The Senate delegation, led by its Chairman, Senator Barinada Mpigi of Rivers South-East, was accompanied by a team from Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, headed by the company’s Managing Director, Dr. Peer Lubasch.

Ibas acknowledged the visit as a demonstration of the National Assembly’s commitment to the progress of Rivers State, highlighting his administration’s focus on tackling insecurity and addressing critical infrastructural challenges.

The Administrator stressed the need for Federal Government support, urging the Senate to facilitate funding and expedite federal projects in the state.

He told the delegation that as they undertake the oversight duties to assess critical infrastructure in the State, it is important for them to address their minds to the position that Rivers State occupies in the country.

He further called for the lawmakers’ advocacy within the National Assembly to ensure the state receives adequate attention and resources for sustainable development.

“We are in the process of putting together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services, as well as the continued infrastructural development of our state.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that this process is transparent, inclusive, and most importantly, expediting.

“The new budget, which is nearing finalisation, focuses on creating job opportunities and investing in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

“As we moved forward with these initiatives, we need your continued support to help us secure necessary resources and legislative backing to bring them to fruition. Your partnership is critical to our success in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations.

“Rivers State, the treasure base of the nation and a key economic hub of the nation is home to vital infrastructure including roads, bridges, sea and air ports, oil and gas facilities, a Petro-chemical company, refineries and other essential facilities.

“However, as in most states of the nation, we are faced with challenges of maintaining and expanding these infrastructure due to various factors, including but not limited to resource constra.”

