Rivers: Ibas Presents N1.48tn 2025 Budget Before Reps, Decries Sabotage

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas Tuesday presented the proposed ₦1.48 trillion 2025 budget before the House of Representatives, lamenting the non cooperative attitude of some suspended officials.

Presenting the budget before the House Committee on Rivers State Oversight led by Julius Ihonvbere, the sole administrator said the budget was an ambitious fiscal framework aimed at restoring infrastructure, improving social services, and promoting inclusive development amid the ongoing state of emergency in the state.

The administrator highlighted several major allocations which includes ₦324.5 billion for infrastructure and transportation projects; ₦55 billion to relocate and expand Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; ₦50 billion for zonal hospital upgrades; ₦38.85 billion for shoreline protection and erosion control; ₦30 billion for zonal secondary schools and ₦5.75 billion for primary school rehabilitation;₦2.5 billion for women’s economic empowerment and ₦3 billion for youth resource centers; ₦20 billion to recapitalise Rivers State Microfinance Bank for MSME support;₦117 billion in pension, gratuities, and employee benefits.

However, Ibas expressed concern over the lack of cooperation from some suspended state officials, which, he said, hampered comprehensive budget planning.

He alleged that some suspended officials withheld crucial financial data, complicating efforts to accurately reflect first-quarter expenditures undertaken by the previous administration.

“Regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of expenditures already undertaken during the first quarter of the fiscal year,” he stated.

Continuing, he said “God willing, every Rivers citizen with a great idea, carefully thought out and well-planned, will find the funding required to turn their dreams into successful ventures—irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, or political affiliation”.

While responding, Chairman of the House Committee on Rivers State Oversight, Julius Ihonvbere, commended the administrator for his detailed briefing and reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to supporting the peace and development efforts in the state.

He said “This committee is committed to working with you to restore stability, peace, growth, and development in Rivers State. Rivers has always been a shining example of what is possible with good leadership”.

He stressed the importance of transparency and due process in reviewing the budget: “We will scrutinise the budget. We will invite you to send your relevant officials for a proper defense. While we are committed to getting Rivers State back on track, we are not going to cut corners.”

Ihonvbere also praised the inclusion of people-centered interventions in the budget, particularly in areas such as women’s empowerment and pensions for retirees.

“These are areas that directly affect people’s lives. We know the struggles of many families, and we appreciate you for making these bold commitments,” he added.

The committee is expected to begin budget defense sessions in the coming weeks, as lawmakers continue to assess the proposal to ensure fiscal discipline, accountability, and effective implementation within the state’s emergency governance structure.

It will be recalled that the budget was transmitted to the National Assembly following presidential approval and the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming the legality of the Rivers State 2025 appropriation process. It aligns with the strategic priorities outlined in the Rivers State Development Plan (2017–2027).

