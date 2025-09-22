Rivers: Ibas Must Account For Money Spent – Annkio Briggs

Annkio Briggs, an environmentalist and human rights activist, has called on the immediate past sole administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, to account for the money spent during his six-month administration.

Speaking, who spoke on Monday in an interview on Channels Television, Briggs alleged that Ibas spent the state money and should be held accountable.

READ ALSO

“He (Ibok-Ete Ibas) spent our money. He has to account to the people of Rivers State, even to Nigerians, for the sake of integrity and for the sake of justice and fairness.

“Because you can’t come into a state and get hold of all their resources and funds, stay there for six months, and just walk away as if you were never there.

“He was here for six months, and within that six months, he spent our money; that’s the truth. I see no reason why people wonder why we call it our money. It’s our money,” she said.