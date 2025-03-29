Rivers: Ibas Approves March Salary For Civil Servants, Pensioners, Others

Share

The Rivers State Government under the leadership of sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), on Friday, approved the payment of March salaries for all civil servants, public servants, pensioners, and suspended political appointees.

The state government made this known in a press statement issued by the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

According to the statement sighted by Saturday Telegraph, the Accountant-General (AG) has been instructed to ensure that the salaries are remitted without delay.

READ ALSO

The development follows growing concerns from labour unions, particularly the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which had recently threatened industrial action over salary delays.

The NLC had warned that continued non-payment of wages could result in a statewide shutdown of government activities.

The statement reads, “ In keeping with the undertaking made to the good people of Rivers State, I am pleased to inform you that the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (RTD) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, has approved the payment of salaries for all civil servants in the Rivers State Civil Service and all public servants of the Rivers State Government, including Pensioners, and all suspended political appointees, for the month of March, 2025.

“The Administrator has further directed the Accountant-General to ensure that payment for salaries in March 2025 is remitted without any delay.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

