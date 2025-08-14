Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), on Wednesday announced the appointment of new Chairmen and members for the eight state boards.

According to the Sole Administrator, the Rivers State University Governing Council will be chaired by former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Okey Wali, SAN.

He added that the former Commissioner for Health, Dr Sampson Parker, was appointed Board Chairman at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, while Prof. Chizindu Alikor was retained as Chief Medical Director (CMD).

Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, a former chairman of the Ikwerre Local Government Area and an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been appointed chairman of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency board; meanwhile, Wokoma Amakiri will serve as managing director.

The appointments were revealed in a Special Government Announcement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

The statement partly reads, “His Excellency, Vice Admiral (retd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, CFR, the Administrator of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of the members of the following Boards:”

Other appointments include Samuel Ogeh as Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Commission, Tony Egwurugwu as Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Education Board, and Israel Egbunefu as Chairman of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service.

A former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who served under Nyesom Wike as governor, was named Chairman of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, while Dr Vetty Agala was retained as Executive Secretary.

The Rivers State Microfinance Agency board will be chaired by Prof. Adolphus Toby, with five additional members appointed to serve on the board.