Rivers: I Won’t Reveal Peace Deal Details With Fubara-Wike

In a significant political development, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the restoration of peace in Rivers State following a high-level reconciliation process.

However, he has declined to disclose the terms of the recent truce reached with suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking during a media briefing at his Abuja residence on Thursday, Wike addressed the media for the first time since the peace accord was brokered.

READ ALSO:

He firmly stated that the details of the agreement will remain private, encouraging Nigerians to draw their own conclusions.

“I will allow you to speculate, it’s not my business. All I know is that peace has come. If you are not satisfied with that, there is nothing we can do. What is important is that peace has returned, whatever thing anybody says is not my business,” Wike remarked.

The comment comes just weeks after President Bola Tinubu convened a crucial reconciliation meeting in Abuja involving Wike, Governor Fubara, and suspended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. The presidential intervention signaled an effort to bring stability to the oil-rich state, which has faced a protracted political crisis in recent months.

In March 2025, Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy Dr. Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly following months of intense political deadlock and infighting that threatened governance in the region.

Though Wike has refrained from sharing the inner workings of the peace deal, his assurance that normalcy has returned to Rivers State is a significant development. Analysts suggest that the behind-the-scenes resolution, while opaque, has likely eased tensions and paved the way for resumed governance and political coordination in the state.

This latest declaration may help bolster public confidence in the federal government’s role as a stabilizing force and signals the beginning of a new political chapter in Rivers State.