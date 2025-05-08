Rivers Hospital Gets ICU Boost From Renaissance, Partners

Share

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and its joint venture partners, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), have donated vital medical equipment and essential drugs to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Communications, Media and NGO Relations Manager at Renaissance, Mr. Bamidele Odugbesan.

According to the statement, the handover ceremony took place at Renaissance’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where RSUTH received three ventilators, a laser therapy machine, and a large stock of essential drugs.

The donation is aimed at strengthening the hospital’s capacity to deliver critical care and ensure steady drug availability.

Speaking at the event, Renaissance’s General Manager for Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Igo Weli, said:

“The gesture by Renaissance and our partners is to enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide critical care to patients, improve the training of future healthcare personnel, and support dedicated healthcare professionals in their mission to save lives and improve patient outcomes.”

Stakeholder Relations Lead at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Mrs. Uzo Ejidoh—who represented the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Oluwaseyi Omotowa—described the initiative as part of the joint venture’s broader social intervention strategy.

“The JV has a deliberate corporate social responsibility strategy to serve the people. This is an unchanging commitment, hence our steadfast investment in social impact projects for the healthcare sector,” she said.

Receiving the donation, Chief Medical Director of RSUTH, Chizindu Alikor, expressed gratitude to Renaissance and its partners, stating that the hospital is committed to delivering excellent healthcare, alongside research and training.

“Our ICU facilities were overstretched, and we are excited that our request to Renaissance and its partners for assistance was granted. We believe in your capacity and people-focused interventions, especially in the health sector,” he said.

