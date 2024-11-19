Rivers Hoopers Retain Men’s Premier Basketball League

Share

Defending champion of the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s Men’s Premier Basketball League on Monday in Port Harcourt, beating Read & Hoops in the final.

To get to the final, The Kingsmen finished top of their group and had a straight victory in the semifinal before filling out against another impressive side of the campaign, Read & Hoops, and it would have gone either way throughout the four quarters.

Despite winning the four quarters to emerge as the winner, the Rivers Hoopers didn’t get it on a platter as their opponent continued to fight throughout the encounter.

It was a six points lead at the end of the 1st quarter, winning it 24-18 points while it was reduced to five points at the end of the 2nd quarter with the two sides going into the half time with 34- 29 points in favour of Hoopers.

The Kingsmen however extended the gap to 10 points at the end of the third quarter with the quarter ending 51-41 points as their opponent continued to see the title slipping away from them.

The fourth quarter saw the champion going all out to retain their title with the game ending 71-54 points with Read & Hoops accepting their position as the second-best on the day.

