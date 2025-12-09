Rivers HIV/AIDS Prevalence Rate Is 3.6%, Not 86% – Health Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, has dismissed claims that the state has an 86% HIV/AIDS prevalence rate, describing the figure as false and intended to cause unnecessary panic.

She clarified that the actual prevalence rate in Rivers State stands at 3.6%, according to verified data from the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

Speaking with health correspondents in Port Harcourt, Oreh stated that Rivers State remains among the states with relatively low HIV prevalence, and that the misleading poster circulating online was a deliberate attempt to misinform the public.

She noted that the Federal Ministry of Health has already disowned the viral poster.

The commissioner emphasized that the state has made significant progress in ensuring residents know their HIV status, with over 90% awareness recorded so far.

She added that investments are ongoing to further expand HIV testing and treatment, particularly through the state’s Social Health Insurance Scheme.

“Our goal is to ensure more people get screened and, for those who test positive, to immediately begin treatment,” she said.

Oreh also revealed that Rivers State has achieved 98% viral load suppression among patients receiving treatment across its 115 HIV treatment centres, an accomplishment she credited to the dedication of the state’s health workforce.

She further disclosed that enrolment into the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) has exceeded 500,000 persons, rising from 100,000 in April 2024 to over half a million by December 2025.