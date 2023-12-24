Rivers: Heed Lamido’s Advice, Jigawa PDP Tells NWC

The Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) says it was in full support of former Governor of the state and founding member of the party, Alhaji Sule Lamido, over his statement on the ongoing crisis in River State. At a news briefing in Dutse, the Secretary of the party, Alhaji Isa Gwadayi, said all the PDP stakeholders in the state were not surprised about the reaction of the NWC to Lamido’s statement in view of the composition of the top party organ.

He noted that though understandably, the composition and chemistry of the NWC could be excused due to the Lacuna in the historical formation of the PDP, the NWC, members may wish to be reminded that some elders took a lot of risks, including going to prison for them to occupy the position they are now enjoying. According to Gwadayi: “It was on this note our leader, Dr. Sule Lamido, as a founding father of the PDP, after noticing the ambivalence of our NWC, decided to show his genuine and sincere concern by drawing its attention for immediate action.

“Rather than heed to his fatherly counsel, the NWC, through the National Publicity Secretary, decided to release a disrespectful press statement against our leader. “We in Jigawa have been brought up fighting for the cause of the common man, and struggling for this cause is in our political DNA. We shall stop at nothing in defence of our leader.” The secretary said the primary function or duty of the NWC was to serve, protect and promote the “fortunes of our great party to offer means of livelihood.

We urge the members of NWC to heed the counsel given by Dr. Sule Lamido as a recipe in resolving PDP crisis amicably. “What was the NWC reaction to Lamido’s comment? “The NWC, however expressed serious displeasure over incautious conduct, activities and unguarded utterances by certain leaders, who are out to disparage critical organs of the Party, inflame passions, cause division among members and bring our dear Party to public disrepute for their selfish reasons.

“Of particular reference is the deleterious public statement credited to the former Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency, Sule Lamido, which was made apparently with the intent to inject bad blood and drag down our party for self-seeking motives. “The NWC has received very disturbing reports that such unscrupulous individuals are recruited by the One-Party-State seeking APC administration to undermine the cohesion that exists within the PDP, which will enable it to effectively perform its opposition role for the sustenance of Democracy and the wellbeing of Nigerians.