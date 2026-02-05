Rivers Handball Players Aim For Niger Delta Games Gold

Players of the Rivers state handball team have sent strong messages of warning to their opponents at the forthcoming Niger Delta Games that they will be in Benin City for the Gold medal this time.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Handball trials for Edo 2026 at the Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, the players who spoke were unanimous in their resolve to hit gold later this month.

It could sound unrealistic, given that their performances at the inaugural edition in Uyo last year were not up to scratch, but the players remain adamant that the experience, combined with their preparations for this edition, will bring them good returns.

Goalkeeper Richard Harrison led his male teammates in declaring their readiness to take Benin by storm, hinging his belief on his team’s good preparation. “We are very, very prepared. For me, I will say it’s a 100% for us. We have been training basically, morning and evening, so the preparation is there, just to put in the teamwork, and I think we can go for Gold,” said Harrison.